Adah Sharma signs up for ‘Charlie Chaplin 2’

Mumbai: Actress Adah Sharma is on board to star opposite Prabhudeva in the Tamil film “Charlie Chaplin 2”. “I’m very excited to be making my Tamil debut as the heroine in ‘Charlie Chaplin 2’ opposite none other than Prabhudeva. There’s going to be a lot of dancing as well,” Adah said in a statement.

Adah is currently a part of “Commando 3” and is one of the judges in “Nach Baliye” in the south. Meanwhile, Prabhudeva has several movies in his kitty, including silent film “Mercury”, “Yung Mung Sung”, “Gulebhakavali” and “Khamoshi”.

Scheduled to release next year, “Charlie Chaplin 2” is directed by Sakthi Chidambaram.