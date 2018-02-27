Adah Sharma feels that an actor should get used to both criticism and praise

Adah Sharma says that actors are judged constantly by everyone and in the world where social media is so popular, it is necessary to get used to the judgment as well. “As an actor you are judged constantly by everyone. I think with social media… you have to be okay with people saying good and very ugly things too,” says the actress.

Speaking on actors being influential when it comes to fashion, Adah, who would “love to launch her own clothing line” sometime says that with fashion what is in today is out tomorrow and “what is a disaster today is a fashion statement in a week. “I think it’s very important how one carries themselves despite and in spite of the clothes they wear,” she said.

“Actors do have an influence… I know people who have had their hair coloured like mine the red ombre when I did it first for the song in ‘Commando 2’. The cons for an actor are that when you are stepping from the car onto a red carpet back to the car or shooting for a movie, with people on set looking out for you… in real life sometimes it wouldn’t be wise to wear the same stuff…but then why live wisely? Have fun with fashion,” she added.

Vouching for the colour yellow to be the hue this summer season, the “Hasee Toh Phasee” actress said: ” From mustard yellow to lemon yellow… yellow it is”. “Fashion statements will be quirky, floral, fun and fresh stuff, sexy swimwear with shorts will be the next fad. My favourite pieces would be jumpsuit dress. It’s a cute look that can be styled in so many ways,” she said.