Adaa Khan likely to be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s show Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil!

Popular TV actress Adaa Khan has been roped in to play a glamorous business woman in TV show “Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil”.

Adaa has started shooting for the show. She will be seen as Aahana, who will enter the lives of Raghav (Arjun Bijlani) and Naina.

Adaa said, “I think humans can’t be slotted as negative or positive there are various shades to a human nature and as an actor it’s challenging and fulfilling to be able to portray this. No human being is black or white and in every person there is element of grey. Of course I don’t need to prove that if I can do negative or positive because I have done positive roles before be it Behnein or be it Piya Basanti Re. Now as an actor I don’t need to prove that I can do both positive and negative.”

“For me as an actor I like challenging roles and as far as Pardes is concerned yes it is a pivotal role and that’s the reason I am doing it. I am coming in Drashti and Arjun’s life and will shake their life which will be a mystery, she added

Adaa revealed, “I can’t reveal much except that I am playing a rich business woman where I will be wearing western clothes and will have stylish look which will be different from Naagin. Of course it’s not outright negative it has shades of grey in it. I have played positive roles before and I have worked with Arjun in Naagin season 1 and he is a great person and a good friend of mine and it would be great working with him again,”

“I am also really looking forward to be a part of Star Plus family again because I started my career with them and have been exclusive with Star Plus for four years be it Behnein or Amrit Manthan,” Adaa said.

On working in Ekta Kapoor shows she says, “Ekta Kapoor surely knows the pulse of the audience. It’s great to work in her shows”