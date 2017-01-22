Adaa Khan feels Priyanka Chopra would be a great Naagin

Actress Adaa Khan, who is still known for her roles in TV shows like Behenein, Amrit Manthan, and Piya Basanti Re, is currently playing a negative character in TV show Naagin. The pretty actress is happy with the response to the show and her character Shesha. We caught up with her to talk about the show and more.

Do you relate to your character? Is there any similarity?

I don’t relate to Shesha at all but one thing I like about her is that she fights for herself that every woman needs to do. She knows she’s right and she’s very convinced if she likes a particular person or thing she has to have it and she won’t compromise on it. One thing I would definitely be like Shesha is that I won’t ever kill my sister for anything. I am definitely not that.

Is Mouni Roy any easy to work with?

Definitely, we have worked in season and we are good friends. I know what she likes and gel together well as we are completely different personalities. We are actually close friends and never interfere in each other’s life as we have completely different attires and styling.

Do you miss your previous co- star Arjun Bijlani?

Arjun Bijlani is a good friend and yes, I definitely miss him.

How is it working with Karan Veer Bohra? How is he on the sets?

I know him from before, we met during Amrit Manthan. He is a very good guy and he always gives good vibes. He cracks a lot of jokes and PJs on the sets but none of them are funny so we shout at him. But he is a good person.

Is there any Bollywood actress from the current lot you want to see as Naagin?

Yes, I would like to see Priyanka Chopra. She’s very good in shades of positive and negative.