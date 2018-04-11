Actress Sonam Kapoor to marry Anand Ahuja on April 29-30

Mumbai: Wedding calls have come for actress Sonam Kapoor and she is set to tie the knot with long time boyfriend Anand Ahuja during the end of this month. The weeding will take place during two day on April 29 and 30. Only a closely knit group of Kapoor and Ahuja family’s loved ones will be able to bless the couple during the wedding ceremony.

A close family friend informed Bollywood Hungama, “It was never Switzerland or any destination wedding. We don’t know who or where this came from. It was decided that the wedding would be in Mumbai and a very very low-key, as Sonam’s aunt Sridevi has passed away. Only a close group of family and friends are invited. They’ve been told to not speak about the wedding to the media at all.”

Interestingly Sonam’s parents were in two minds about the wedding date. The source told Bollywood Hungama, “They seriously thought about shifting the wedding to next year due to Sridevi’s sudden demise. But Boney Kapoor assured Anil it was okay to go ahead with the wedding. Anil relented when Boney promise to attend the wedding.”

Sonam and Anand Ahuja, who is an industrialist from Delhi, have been dating each other from two years. “He is already a part of the family. So the wedding is just a logical step ahead,” informs the family friend, informed a family friend to Bollywood Hungama.