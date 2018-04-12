Actress Richa Chadha gives lessons on how to spot a paid troll on Twitter

Bollywood actors often get trolled on social media and now actress Richa Chadha got slammed on Twitter, but the actress in her witty way trolled the troller. Richa wrote on Twitter “Let’s use this handle to display what a paid trolls looks like – No real name,No real photo for a dp,Do what they accuse you of- (in this case politicising the matter/bias) New handle, scanty followers. At least this person admits that s/he is unemployed. #EpicFail”. After the tweet her account was flooded with negative comments one user wrote “Tu khud hi paison ke liye naachati gaati hai. Doosaron ko kya morality sikha rahi hai. Chali ja Pakistan. We don’t need anti nationals like you here anyway”.

But the actress in her witty sense wrote “Paid troll”. Many people are supporting the actress that she raised such issue.

Tu khud hi paison ke liye naachati gaati hai. Doosaron ko kya morality sikha rahi hai. Chali ja Pakistan. We don’t need anti nationals like you here anyway. — Harshwardhan (@W_harsh_) April 12, 2018

This is not the first time a Bollywood actress is getting trolled, actresses like Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra have been victim of such negatives trolls.

Talking about Richa Chadha’s work front she is ready for her upcoming movie which will be released on April 20, the movie also features Rahul Bhat, Aditi Rao Hydari, Saurabh Shukhla, Vipin Sharma, Dalip Tahil, Deep Raj Rana, Anil Sharma and Sohaila Kapoor. Anurag Kashyap and Vineet Singh will be seen making a guest appearances in the film