Actress Nagma slams makers of ‘Julie 2’ for using her name for publicity; read full details

One of the most anticipated films of 2017, erotic thriller Julie 2 finally got released this Friday. However, the film has now gotten into the controversy for allegedly using the life story of a popular actress of the 90s, Nagma.

Well, as per the reports, the makers of Julie 2 have revealed that the film is based on the life of a real-life actress – they have withheld her identity for legal reasons. Moreover, Julie 2’s distributor Pahlaj Nihalani too said that the film is a ‘clean adult film,’ which is a thinly-veiled version of certain events in her life, including an affair with a married South star.

However, on this issue actress-turned-politician, Nagma has finally given her reaction in which she slammed Julie 2 makers. She told Deccan Chronicle, “”This is news to me. I have no knowledge about it and was not informed about it earlier. I am listening to it for the first time. Maybe the film Padmavati is garnering all the hype and the makers of Julie 2 need some publicity, which is why they might have hinted on such a development.”

Well, on this topic, Julie 2 actress Raai Laxmi has also told to IANS, “I am not denying the similarities between my character and the actress. These similarities are there. I don’t know if they’re deliberate or just a coincidence.”

Nagma is one of the popular actresses of the 90s and 2000. She has made her debut opposite Salman Khan in 1990’s hit film, Baaghi. She has also worked with many prominent actors of Bollywood as well as South industry. Nagma also allegedly had an illicit romance with married actor Sarathkumar. Reportedly, Nagma ended her south career and moved to Bhojpuri films. She is currently an active politician of Indian National Congress.