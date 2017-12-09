Actress Malini Kapoor blessed with son

Mumbai: Actress Malini Kapoor has given birth to her first child – a boy. She and husband Ajay Sharma, also an actor, became parents on Tuesday.

“I’m happy that now our little boy will complete us as a family. It’s a very exciting moment for me. I’m unable to express my happiness. I think for a woman, motherhood is the best thing in life,” Malini said in a statement.

She had earlier said that she is not going to work for at least a year though she is open to advertisements and other “not so regular things”. She has featured in shows like “Balika Vadhu” and “Kumkum”.