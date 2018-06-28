Actress Mahika Sharma introduces ‘HERO’ Danny D in this intriguing manner; check out the post here

Actress Mahika Sharma who is looking ahead to make her stay bigger in Bollywood is not leaving any stone unturned. She is grabbing eyeballs from her controversial statements in media and naughty double meaning social media post. Recently the young diva introduced her hero, none other than adult movie star Danny D from upcoming Bollywood movie ‘The Modern culture’

She shared a post with Danny’s profile pictures in which he looks dashing and extremely gentle. She wrote, “Guys He is Danny D! A man with real big one.. if you don’t believe google him.. Get ready to welcome him.. India follow him at @dannydxxx rest are fake profiles.. Trust me he is very down to earth and he is really a sweet heart.. wait for the upcoming movie #themodernculture Jab milegi bharti nari ek british adult admi se.. hoga bus entertainment, entertainment aur entertainment.. Get ready yourself with your chacha chachi, mama mami, bhai bhen, dada dadi, nana nani, mummy papa and puri family to watch us.. #bollywood #bollywooddance #bollywoodsongs #india #movie”

But the actress got trolled badly, people asked if she is physically evolved with the adult star. If she can join adult entertainment industry.

Earlier Mahika opened about her crush on Pakistan cricket player Shahid Afridi and said she open to make out with him. She didn’t stop her but revealed how she use to satisfy her sexual desires with Shahid Afridi’s pictures, kissing them when she was just 13 years old.