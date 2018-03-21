Actress Elli Avram and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya spotted together again in Mumbai

Mumbai: Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya and Elli Avram have been spotted together in Mumbai again. The duo has been snapped post an ad shoot. Hardik and Elli are rumoured to be dating each other and never accepted their relationship in public yet. While Hardik donned a denim with navy blue sweatshirt and Elli looked gorgeous in a yellow coloured top and ripped jeans.

The rumour sparked about their relationship when Elli attended Krunal Pandya’s wedding functions in December. Also a few days back, she was seen dropping off Hardik at the airport. While he looked comfortable, Elli tried to hide her face from the paparazzi.

Earlier, When leading daily asked Elli about more than friendship between her and Hardik, she said that, “she doesn’t want to talk about her personal life.” She added saying, “People have such strong mentality that no matter what I say [about Hardik], they will be like, ‘Oh, she is lying. We know the truth. She is hiding something’.”