Actress Amrapali Gupta to appear in ‘Kaleerein’

Actress Amrapali Gupta, known for featuring in shows like “Ishqbaaaz” and “Qubool Hai”, has joined the cast of “Kaleerein”. “I am excited to join the show. It is a cameo. Zee TV is the one that made me famous and made me what I’m today. Be it ‘Teen Bahuraniyaan’ or ‘Qubool Hai’, Zee TV has always been special,” Amrapali said in a statement. “Kaleerein” tells the story of Meera (Aditi Sharma), a small-town girl from Punjab who chooses to assert her individuality against the reality of bride grooming schools that are mushrooming all over Punjab; sch ools that prescribe a bucket-list of must-have qualities for a bride to get the perfect groom. Amrapali is currently holidaying in Goa with husband and actor Yash Sinha.