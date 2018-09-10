Actors like Arjun, Ranveer Singh, Rajkummar and Ranbir are doing meaningful work to break monotony, says Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan is one of the safest actors, box office wise. One can call him a producer’s actor much like Akshay Kumar. He has not delivered a single flop till now and is going steady with his career. Though identified as a total commercial hero, he also makes an effort to mix genres and built a wholesome profile.

After he made his debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of Year in 2012, he has appeared in gritty and dramatic films like Badlapur and October but also has entertained us with masala movies like Main Tera Hero, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Judwaa 2, Dilwale, among others.

He is soon coming up with Sui Dhaaga with Anushka Sharma where he will be playing a small town weaver, Mauji. The film looks high on content and low on glamour. In a recent interaction with media, parallels were drawn between his choices of films with none other than Ranbir Kapoor, who is arguably the most talented actor on our generation.

Varun addressed this and said that while he has no fixed pattern in choosing films, he said that the comparisons are made between Ranbir and him because both their films are working. He also said that Ranbir is doing wonderful work and Ranveer Singh too is amazing.

He added that he appreciated Rajkummar Rao and the work is doing currently. He said that when started watching Hindi films, he found them repeating but now it seems that actors like Arjun Kapoor (who is doing India’s Most Wanted), Ranveer, Rajkummar and Ranbir are doing meaningful work to break the monotony. Sui Dhaaga will release on September 28 and will showcase Varun in a never seen before de-glam along with Anushka. The film directed by Sharad Kataria and produced by Yash Raj Films.