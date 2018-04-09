Actor Zain Khan turns Radio Jocky

Mumbai: Actor Zain Khan Durrani, who was seen playing the role of a radio jockey in his debut film “Kuchh Bheege Alfaaz”, will foray into the profession in real life as well for the second season of radio show “Lamhe”. “Lamhe with Zain” is slated to go on air on April 16 on BIG FM.

“Storytelling has always fascinated me and when I heard the concept of Season 2 of ‘Lamhe’, it was an instant nod at my end,” Zain said in a statement. He added: “It has been one of the most compelling radio shows and I hope I can take its popularity a notch higher since this season is bringing some of the most engaging stories around relationships and emotions for listeners.

“I’ve already played an RJ in my recent movie and I thoroughly enjoyed the experience. Looking forward to making this one memorable as well.” The fiction-based thematic drama show will treat listeners with riveting stories revolving around relationships and emotions. Each episode will bring with it a unique story.