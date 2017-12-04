Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin says, It is important to take time out for yourself

New Delhi: Working on web series “Time Out” was an eye opener for Tahir Raj Bhasin. The actor says the show taught him the importance of taking some time off for oneself. “The show opened my eyes. It is important to take time out for yourself. So, I went on a trip the minute I got done with the shooting. I went to Hong Kong for two weeks,” Tahir told IANS.

“I needed some time for myself because whether you like it or not as an actor, you really do get affected by something that you are shooting,” he added. “Time Out” is a VOOT Original, and went live on Viacom 18’s video-on-demand streaming service from November 28.

Directed by Danish Aslam, the show narrates the story of a couple — Rahul and Radha — as they struggle to find balance in their life. Rahul, essayed by Tahir, is going through a quarter-life crisis, and feels he is stuck in his job and marriage. The show also features Sarah Jane Dias.

On the show, Tahir said: “It challenges the concept of urban marriages and relationship in general. We have fixed ideas of what the society thinks is an ideal relationship and what is happiness. “One gets so absorbed in projecting that you are happy whether it is Facebook or Instagram, that one barely gets time to self introspect whether it is actually making you happy and that is what the show is really about.”

Tahir shot to fame in 2014 with “Mardaani”, in which he played the villain. He followed it up with another negative character in “Force 2”. He made his debut in the digital medium with “Time Out”. He says he had fun shooting for the web series. “We shot this in over 21 days and I felt like I was shooting two films at one time.”