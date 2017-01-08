Actor Karan Wahi to host Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya?

The latest season of Zing’s Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya will be special, especially for the fact that the show will have a new producer. Buzz is that the series that tells interesting love tales will no longer be produced by Lost Boy Productions. Instead, it will be Essel Vision Productions.

But that’s not it. Rumour also has it that the show will get a new host. Actor Karan Wahi, who is presently seen anchoring the singing reality show on Sony TV, Indian Idol, will be this season’s presenter for Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

As per sources, “Essel Vision has started shoot for the new season which is expected to launch in January end.” Well, we can’t wait for it!