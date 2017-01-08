Actor-dancer Kunwar Amar turns non-vegetarian

Many industry folk boast of turning vegetarians for dietary reasons with Kareena Kapoor making headlines when she turned vegetarian on the behest of Shahid Kapoor in the past and continues to be one. The list sure is long but latest is actor and dancer Kunwar Amar Singh took to drastically changing his diet habits by taking the non-vegetarian purely for the love of fitness.

Also Read : These 10 Bollywood celebs turned vegan for a healthy lifestyle

It is a known fact that vegetarians lack the essential proteins that are minimal in vegetarian food items and gym trainers and dieticians highly recommend intake of protein either in the form of supplements or non-vegetarian items like eggs and chicken which has abundance of proteins and other essential nutrients.

Youth dancing sensation, choreographer and actor Kunwar Amar Singh has joined the fitness bandwagon and taken to extreme step of turning non-vegetarian. He says, “I have recently started working out and my trainer had been after me to increase my intake of protein which wasn’t enough due to my vegetarian diet. Hence, I had to start eating eggs and chicken as these items are high in protein and really help when you are working out.”

It sure isn’t easy to take the difficult route of turning into a non-vegetarian. “I was brought up as a pure vegetarian so initially I would just gulp down chicken but gradually got used to it. It used to be difficult but I’ve now I’ve gotten used to it,” he adds.