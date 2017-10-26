AbRam to Nitara: 5 star kids who are stealing the limelight from their superstar parents

Bollywood stars are surrounded with paparazzi and they are used to it. But, when it comes to their children, they get little possessive. All star kids don’t like to be clicked and try to hide themselves. But, the newborn babies of celebs are now giving poses with their parents and they love to be captured. There are many star kids who are just a few months or just some years old. So, in this special FPJ feature, we bring to you famous star kids of Bollywood, who are toddlers.

AbRam

The most loved kid in Bollywood, AbRam, is 4 years-old and he is more famous than his elder siblings. His name is very unique. It is a combination of Abraham and Ram, a mix of Muslim and Hindu names.

Roohi and Yash

The toddlers of Karan Johar, Roohi and Yash, have very few photos online but sometimes Karan shares his children’s photos on social media.

Aaradhya Bachchan

She is just 5-years-old, but she is the star daughter of Abhishek and Aishwarya. She looks adorable and accompanies her mom on almost every trip.

Laksshya Kapoor

Daddy Tusshar Kapoor loves to be around his son Laksshya so he takes him on his sets. Laksshya was the certain of attraction on the sets of Golmaal Again.

Nitara Kumar

Very few people have seen her face and whenever Akshay puts a photo or video of her daughter on social media, her face is not visible. There are very few pictures of her internet.