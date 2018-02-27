Abraam Pandey was nervous while shooting with Barkha

The 90s sitcom Shrimaan Shrimati is gearing up for a comeback as Shrimaan Shrimati Phir Se. And actor Abraam Pandey, whom we have seen in shows like Bakula Bua Ka Bhoot and Badi Door Se Aaye Hain, has joined the cast of the show.

Speaking about the show, an elated Abraam said, “I am very happy and proud that I am part of this show. I will be playing the character of Parminder — a superstar actor who’s crazy for stardom and a tad too overconfident.”

Paired opposite him is the beautiful Barkha Bisht Sengupta, who will be essay the role of Prema. Talking about his experience of shooting with the seasoned actress, Abraam said, “Yes I have shot with Barkha and I had a great experience. Doing a romantic scene with Barkha was a nice experience. I know that she is an experienced actor and know her skills very well. I was excited and nervous at the same time when I was doing the romantic scene. But it went off well at the end. She is also someone who is very simple and has no attitude.”