Abhishek’s tantrums to Karan Johar’s fashion policing, Farah reveals

The outspoken Director Farah Khan doesn’t need much time to give out a few insiders. The Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year shared a few anecdotes about fellow director Karan Johar and her buddy Abhishek Bachchan.

Known for the breakfast, lunch and dinner policy of her production house, Farah Khan cooks and feeds Abhishek Bachchan his breakfast.

She revealed that Abhishek Bachchan would refuse to come on the sets of Happy New Year if Farah didn’t make breakfast for him! Well, aren’t we surprised to hear that Big B’s son can also throw small tantrums like these.

Farah Khan said, “So, I’ll tell you Neha, you have to come my shoots. It’s because it’s a food fest. I believe that when you’re shooting, people should be happy.

So, for breakfast we’ll have a dosa corner and then we have an English Breakfast corner. So, when Abhishek, I love him so I had to make breakfast for him every morning before shot otherwise he would not come on the floor. I had to literally make scrambled eggs or fry eggs for him and make sausages and like feed him.”