Abhishek Kapoor relives Kai Po Che memories that fill his heart with Pride

Kai Po Che is Abhishek Kapoor’s second film as a director which was adapted from a novel The Three Mistakes of My Life by Chetan Bhagat.

Also, his second film as a director were he introduced new actors to Bollywood,

It was the debut of Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, and Amit Sadh in the Bollywood.

Abhishek’s film was critically acclaimed by the critics and was loved by the audience a lot.

Not just the acting but even the music of the movie was loved by the audience and the critics.

Marking the 5th anniversary of the film Abhishek took to his social media and wrote, ” 5 yrs #kaipoche a dream tht manifested itself. Gave me the opportunity to work with these 3 power houses. immense joy and pride fills my heart everytime i visit those memories . #gratitude 🙏🙏 #utv #sidroykapur @RonnieScrewvala @anaygo @swanandkirkire @amittrivedi & the ent crew”

5 yrs #kaipoche a dream tht manifested itself. Gave me the opportunity to work with these 3 power houses. immense joy and pride fills my heart everytime i visit those memories . #gratitude 🙏🙏 #utv #sidroykapur @RonnieScrewvala @anaygo @swanandkirkire @amittrivedi & the ent crew pic.twitter.com/5caJ5HHSVo — Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) February 22, 2018

Set in Ahmedabad, the story revolves around three friends, Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh and Rajkummar Rao, who want to start their own sports shop and sports academy.

The film also revolves around the 2001 Gujarat earthquake and Godhra train burning.

Kai Po Che which premiered at the 63rd Berlin Film Festival was released in India on 22nd February.

Abhishek and Sushant share a great bond with each other and they’ve collaborated yet again for their next Kedarnath.