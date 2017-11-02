Abhishek feels Aishwarya is a ‘Supermom’

New Delhi: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is regarded as one of the most beautiful women in the world. But for her beau Abhishek Bachchan, she is much more than just being an ageless beauty.

In a recent interview with a leading publication, Abhishek shared an insight on how Aishwarya does everyhting for their daughter Aaraadhya and has become a “supermom”.

“When she became a mother her career took a backseat. Today, she does everything for Aaradhya. She is supermom. Soon after Aaradhya was born, the media went at her about her weight gain. Nasty things were written, which really upset me,” he said.

Adding, “If that upset her, she said nothing. ‘’Water off a duck’s back,’’ said Aishwarya when she saw me perturbed. Anyone who knows her would know that she has never spent a day in the gym. The only time was when we were shooting ‘Dhoom 2’ (2006), and Uday Chopra, Hrithik Roshan and I dragged her.”

The ‘Guru’ star also shared that he has never seen her complaining about anything even with the hectic travel schedules and erratic work hours.

“Till date people refer to her as the most beautiful woman in the world, and I know she is immensely grateful for the love. She values her fans and enjoys the adulation as well as the trappings of her career. Even with the hectic travel schedules and erratic work hours, I’ve never heard her complain about front or back of the plane, Maruti or Mercedes. Her focus isn’t on the trivial. It’s these things that leave me charmed,” said Abhishek.

Aishwarya turned 44 yesterday and she visited Siddhivinayak Temple with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and mom Vrinda Rai.

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in ‘Fanney Khan’ opposite Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor.