Abhishek Chaubey taught Sushant Singh Rajput to perform better

Sushant Singh Rajput says his ‘Son Chiriya‘ director Abhishek Chaubey taught him to perform better. “While I was trying to do what you hired me to do, You also taught me how to do it better. And now I’m realising it and smiling. Gratitude is all I have Abhishek Chaubey. Thanks a lot my man! Cheers to Son Chiriya,” Sushant tweeted.

Chaubey has earlier helmed Udta Punjab, Dedh Ishqiya and Ishqiya. Son Chiriya revolves around Chambal dacoits and is set in the 1970s. This will be the first time Sushant and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen starring together. Other details about the film’s release have not been shared yet.