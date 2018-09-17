Free Press Journal
Home / Bollywood / Abhishek Bachchan’s picture with ‘Manmarziyaan’ co-star Vicky Kaushal repeats history

Abhishek Bachchan’s picture with ‘Manmarziyaan’ co-star Vicky Kaushal repeats history

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 17, 2018 03:23 pm
After a long break Abhishek Bachchan is all out promoting Manmarziyaan along with co-stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. A recent addition to the commotion was Junior B’s Instagram story which serves to be a perfect example of destiny.

The picture literally speaks a thousand words. It is a collage featuring AB with Vicky on one side and his father Amitabh Bachchan and Vicky’s father, action director Sham Kaushal on the other. Abhishek used the hashtag #Generations to describe the picture.


Apparently Sham Kaushal and Big B have worked together on several occasions. It is indeed destiny that their kids are working together as well. Manmarziyaan is directed by Anurag Kashyap and is doing well at the box office.

