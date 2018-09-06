Abhishek Bachchan’s ex girlfriend Karisma Kapoor is still best friend of Shweta Bachchan Nanda; here is the proof

Shweta Bachchan Nanda recently launched her clothing line and almost entire Bollywood celebs were present at the event. But the most astonishing thing happened in the event was the bonding between Karsima Kapoor and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. The duo were seen chilling with each other company, but most people are not aware that Karisma was engaged to Shweta’s brother Abhishek Bachchan. But the engagement was called off, and after that they both avoided each other at many events.

Talking about the same, Karisma once shared, “Abhishek presented me with a diamond ring and proposed to me all of a sudden. I could not say no. I feel I have found the right person in Abhishek, and I couldn’t have asked for a better family than the Bachchans.” In another media interaction, she said, “It feels wonderful to be a part of this family.” Fans got the greatest shock of their lives when it was reported that this stunning-looking couple, Abhishek and Karisma called it quits.

And same thing happened at the event, where Abhishek snubbed Karisma and was seen posing with his wife Aishwarya. However, it looks like that everything is fine between Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Karisma Kapoor and they are still a good friends.