Home / Entertainment / Abhishek Bachchan shows what ‘happiness’ means to him

Abhishek Bachchan shows what ‘happiness’ means to him

— By Asia News International | Nov 22, 2017 04:06 pm
New Delhi: For Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan, ‘hapiness’ means seeing wifey Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their darling daughter Aaradhya Bachchan enjoying a happy moment on a giant wheel.

The ‘Housefull 3’ star, today, took to social media to share an adorable candid picture of the mother-daughter duo from Aaradhya’s recent birthday bash.

He captioned the picture as, ‘Happiness’.


Happiness. Pic courtesy – @srishtibehlarya

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

The Bachchan parivar hosted a grand party to celebrate Aaradhya’s sixth birthday where several A-listers, including Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty, made their way along with kids.

