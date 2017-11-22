Abhishek Bachchan shows what ‘happiness’ means to him
New Delhi: For Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan, ‘hapiness’ means seeing wifey Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their darling daughter Aaradhya Bachchan enjoying a happy moment on a giant wheel.
The ‘Housefull 3’ star, today, took to social media to share an adorable candid picture of the mother-daughter duo from Aaradhya’s recent birthday bash.
He captioned the picture as, ‘Happiness’.
The Bachchan parivar hosted a grand party to celebrate Aaradhya’s sixth birthday where several A-listers, including Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty, made their way along with kids.
