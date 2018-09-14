Abhishek Bachchan receives wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aradhya from Mumbai airport; see pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan today came back from Washington, D.C. where she received the inaugural Meryl Streep Award for excellence. Her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan accompanied her mother to USA. After spending a few days in the USA, both of them returned to Mumbai today.

Aishwarya was wearing a semi-formal blue striped blazer which she paired with a sheer white top and denim skinnies. Aaradhya was wearing a pink floral printed frock which was paired with a sleeveless denim jacket and metallic copper sneakers. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also took her parents to the award show as they were also seen with daughter and granddaughter at the airport.

Abhishek Bachchan came to the airport to receive his wife and daughter.