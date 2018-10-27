Abhishek Bachchan keeps Karwa Chauth fast with Aishwarya Rai, says ‘husbands should also be fasting with their wives’

by FPJ Web Desk
written by FPJ Web Desk
aishwarya rai bachchan, abhishek bachchan, gulab jamun, ash and abhishek to reunite for film, ash, abhi, Gulab Jamun, anurag kashyap, fanney khan, manmarziyan, raavan

Karwa Chauth is a really important and long followed festival in India and to celebrate it women keep a one day-long fast for the long life and good health of their husbands. Many Bollywood celebrities also keep fast for their husband or wife and Abhishek Bachchan is one of those loving husbands. Abhishek recently send out his Karwa Chauth wishes via his social media handle and revealed that he keeps a fast with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The ‘Guru’ actor tweeted, “#KarvaChauth, good luck ladies…. And the dutiful husbands who should also be fasting with their wives! I do.”

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married in 2007 and have an adorable daughter Aaradhya Bachchan together. Check out Abhishek’s tweet below.

Here are some more pictures of Abhishek and Aishwarya which prove that they are made for each other

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Triple A!! @jaipur_pinkpanthers #BestSupport

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Then there were three! #SummerHolidays 📸: @amitabhbachchan

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Then there were three! #SummerHolidays 📸: @amitabhbachchan

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

On the work front, Abhishek and Aishwarya are all set to share screen space once again after eight years. They will be seen in the upcoming film Gulab Jamun which will be directed by Sarvesh Mewara and will be produced by Anurag Kashyap. Meanwhile, Abhishek and Aishwarya were recently seen in Manmarziyaan and Fanney Khan respectively.

0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

You may also like

Chambal Fertilisers net profit down 27% at Rs...

May 12, 2016 12:09 AM

Australian state could soon legalise euthanasia

June 9, 2016 11:43 AM

Pak concerned over peace in Indian Ocean: Sartaj...

February 11, 2017 04:08 PM

Mumbai: BMC’s squads to stop people from defecating...

September 27, 2017 08:08 AM

Myanmar President  Htin Kyaw resigns 

March 22, 2018 12:10 AM

Bill Cosby finally breaks silence

January 1, 2016 12:27 PM

SCOOP: Ranbir Kapoor will play Kishore Kumar; but...

November 2, 2017 12:40 PM

Tripura road, rail blockade called-off

July 20, 2017 01:20 PM

Why this man is truly the wizard of...

April 16, 2017 05:05 AM

HRD constitutes team to prevent exam paper leaks

April 12, 2018 09:22 AM

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.