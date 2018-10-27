Abhishek Bachchan keeps Karwa Chauth fast with Aishwarya Rai, says ‘husbands should also be fasting with their wives’

Karwa Chauth is a really important and long followed festival in India and to celebrate it women keep a one day-long fast for the long life and good health of their husbands. Many Bollywood celebrities also keep fast for their husband or wife and Abhishek Bachchan is one of those loving husbands. Abhishek recently send out his Karwa Chauth wishes via his social media handle and revealed that he keeps a fast with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The ‘Guru’ actor tweeted, “#KarvaChauth, good luck ladies…. And the dutiful husbands who should also be fasting with their wives! I do.”

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married in 2007 and have an adorable daughter Aaradhya Bachchan together. Check out Abhishek’s tweet below.

#KarvaChauth, good luck ladies…. And the dutiful husbands who should also be fasting with their wives!

I do. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 27, 2018

Here are some more pictures of Abhishek and Aishwarya which prove that they are made for each other

View this post on Instagram Triple A!! @jaipur_pinkpanthers #BestSupport A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Sep 1, 2017 at 3:14am PDT

View this post on Instagram Then there were three! #SummerHolidays 📸: @amitabhbachchan A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Jul 17, 2018 at 5:02am PDT

On the work front, Abhishek and Aishwarya are all set to share screen space once again after eight years. They will be seen in the upcoming film Gulab Jamun which will be directed by Sarvesh Mewara and will be produced by Anurag Kashyap. Meanwhile, Abhishek and Aishwarya were recently seen in Manmarziyaan and Fanney Khan respectively.