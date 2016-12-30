Abhishek Bachchan is looking for a new face…for a film

It’s been a while since we saw Abhishek Bachchan on screen. His last outing Houseful 3 did not do exceptional at the box office despite it being a multi starrer comedy film.
He is now preparing for his comeback as a lead with Prabhudeva’s Lefty. Bachchan Jr is not only acting in this film, but he is also co-producing it with his close friend Bunty Walia. Since its announcement, rumours of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan being paired opposite AB were making the rounds.
However, we have recently learned that Aishwarya might not be a part of this film, and if our sources are to be believed, they’ve said, “Abhishek is looking out for a fresh face for the film.” Could this be a move to keep the focu