Abhishek Bachchan faces camera after 2 years with ‘Manmarziyan’
Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Friday sought his fans’ good wishes as he was facing the camera after two years for his upcoming film “Manmarziyan”.
Abhishek on Friday tweeted: “It’s been just over two years since I faced a film camera — A new journey, a new film begins today. Need your good wishes and blessings. ‘Manmarziyaan’.”
A day before, the actor had shared a photograph of the film’s script and captioned it: “Almost time”.
The film is directed by Anurag Kashyap. It also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.
This is the first time Abhishek is collaborating with Taapsee and Vicky for a project.