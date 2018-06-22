Abhiram Daggubati’s father Suresh Babu finally breaks his silence on Sri Reddy casting couch claims

Casting couch controversy jolted entire Tollywood industry, actress Sri Reddy who came on camera and named top celebrities from the industry who lure newcomers for a role in the film if they compromise. Sri also named producer Abhiram Daggubati, who used to exploit her sexually. But there was no comment from Abhiram, but after several months father of Abhiram and producer Suresh Babu has opened about the issue. During an interview with a television channel he said, “It’s my personal issue. I don’t want to talk about my personal issues and make them public. I will sort them out in my personal space.”

Earlier in an interview, Sri Reddy said, “Suresh Babu’s son cheated me so badly. The studio belongs to the government and it is meant to help and support talented people. They have to use it in a proper way. This Suresh Babu’s son took me to the studio and f****d me so badly in the studio only.”

He also said that he will not discuss this problem with anyone. “Every family has some issues on a daily basis. Since I’m in the limelight, some of my issues come into public consumption. I will discuss my problems with only those who will bring solutions to them.” Sri Reddy recently said that she was offered Bigg Boss 2 and host and actor Nani was instrumental in getting her out of the show. Post which Nani slammed her with a legal notice of defamation.