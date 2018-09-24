Abhinay Deo’s touch of realism

Abhinay Deo is always up for challenges and breaking norms. For his next, docu-fictional sports drama film ‘Doosra’, the Delhi Belly and Blackmail director has shot a major chunk of ‘Doosra’ on film. The creative decision to shoot on film was taken because he wanted to re-create a certain 90s look for part of the film which is based on those years and films back then were shot only on film.

When asked about it Abhinay said, “Shooting on film has a completely different feel to it. It means that much more precision and planning. Nothing beats the authenticity, realism, the rich texture and the vibrant feel of shooting on film. Moreover, I want the audiences to relive the nineties and many of them still associate a certain cinematic feel to films from that era because those movies were shot on film. That’s the most important reason why I chose to shoot on film.”

“As one part of the film is shot on film showcasing the 90’s the later part will be shot on digital which will showcase the 21st century. So it will be an interesting mix,” he added.