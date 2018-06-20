Abhinav Kapoor makes a comeback after a six-year break

Abhinav Kapoor feels happy and fortunate to be a part of “Dil Hi Toh Hai”. “I am happy and fortunate to be part of the show and it is special for me as it will mark my comeback after six long years. My first show ever was ‘Kkavyanjali’,” Abhinav said in a statement. The actor added: “I have also worked in shows like ‘Karam Apnaa Apnaa’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, ‘Kahe Naa Kahe’. Also, Karan Kundra is like my brother and a very good friend for more than a decade.” On his role in “Dil Hi Toh Hai,” he said: “I’m playing Aman, who is a very positive guy and very much down to earth. He is a focused person.”