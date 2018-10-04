Abdul Kalams life story now on Television
New Delhi: A week before late President A.P.J. Abdul Kalams 87th birth anniversary, which falls on October 15, National Geographic will delve deep into the life history of the icon to decipher the story behind his success, with the ongoing “Mega Icons” series.
In the October 8 episode of the series, rare facets of Kalam’s life will be played out.
It will narrate some significant events of India’s Missile Man’s life and will give a scientific breakdown of how these events turned him into a giant the nation reveres. Out of these, how he looked at failures and handled them, is something to be inspired from, said a statement from the channel.
Becoming a fighter pilot was his “dearest dream”. After graduating from MIT in 1958, he applied to fly fighter aircrafts for a young Indian Air Force. However, he did not get through. He was ranked ninth when only eight slots were available in the Indian Air Force. This was not the only failure that he faced.
Little did he know, the rockets that were supposed to put Indian Satellites into space, would be his biggest failure as a scientist.
In a footage to be played as part of the show, Kalam says on the failure of SLV 3 Satellite Launch Vehicle: “1979… SLV 3 Satellite Launch Vehicle. I was the project director, mission director. My mission is to put the satellite in the orbit. Thousands of people work nearly 10 years. I reach the Launchpad, counter was going on. Computer put a hold, don’t launch it. I’m the mission director. I have to take a decision.
“The problem is there is a leakage in a system. Finally I took a decision, I bypassed the computer and I launched the system. This fellow went. First stage worked in a 4 stage rocket. Second stage got mad, it went into spin. Instead of putting the satellite in orbit, it put it in the Bay of Bengal.”
This failure could have been his ultimate defeat, but perhaps his roots in Rameswaram had taught him otherwise.
JUST ARRIVED
- Abdul Kalams life story now on Television
- Anushka Sharma: Can’t blame actors for nepotism, blame people who are responsible for it
- RRB ALP, Technician Exam 2018: Add academic qualifications details till October 6
- Markets in free fall; Sensex crashes 806 points as selling intensifies on weak rupee
- First foreign chartered flight of season lands in Goa
EDITOR’S PICK
In the end, nothing may come out of Tanushree Dutta’s recital of a ten year old charge of sexual misconduct…
Another jolt to grand alliance
BSP chief Mayawati is known to hold her cards close to her chest. That is her strength, keeping everyone guessing…
Supreme Court expands frontiers of democratic rights
The Supreme Court representing the highest judiciary of the country played a glorious role last month in expanding the frontiers…
When aspirations become achievements
It is when news like the Barclays Hurun Rich List get splashed around in the media that one actually begins…
Sex, lies and videotape show in Bollywood
Bollywood makes for excellent theatre; when a celebrity is at the centre of a scandal, its dramatic impact is multiplied…