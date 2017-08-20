Ab cute se hot lagne laga hu, says Manjot Singh

Being unconventional is not always an asset. Actor Manjot Singh has wooed critics and his audience with his power packed performances, but eventually, he does feel that his looks has given way to stereotypical notions of him as an actor. Trying to break these notions, the ‘Student of the year’ is branching into more serious roles. Excerpts from the interview:-

How does it feel work in franchise?

It feels amazing. We are very excited and we have worked very hard for this film. We didn’t make this film for the sake of making a sequel, we spent three years in making this film. Want this film to release quickly so we can think about making Fukrey 3 as well.

Have the expectations changed with this sequel, the first part was an underdog but this film comes with expectations?

Yes, the first part did well so we do have some pressure on us. Now it is time to do better than what people saw last time. We have worked for hours to improvise on our performance so that the audience is also impressed.

How was it working with Ali now that he has gone international?

Well, he is the same with us, don’t know how he is outside. I hope there too he is a chilled out person. When he came back from his Hollywood shoot he told us a lot of interesting stories of how thing operate over there. He told us how they don’t have spot boys over there and you need to take your own quest. I was shocked to hear about the contrast. But I do wish in him all the best for new Hollywood movie.

Why were you missing in action during this time?

I was right here. I was actually completing my education. But I did do a small role in Azhar and it was an honor to play Navjot Singh Sidhu’s younger self. Also, I have done a movie with Abhay Deol with is scheduled to release in 2018. It is the first time I am doing a serious role. I don’t look like a villain but I have tried to do something different in this role.

Do you think that you have been stereotyped?

Yes, that is happening. I do feel insecure at time but I just want to do good work right now. I’m just trying to go with the flow and don’t want to stop. Touchwood I have done good films with good directors, I am nobody so I don’t have the luxury of choice. Now I am also doing a web series, Zoya Akhtar, I have different look in that as well. I have now matured, ab cute se hot lagne laga hu (laughs).

We have another Punjabi star in Bollywood now Diljit Dosanjh, but like him do you want to do want to venture into Punjabi cinema?

Diljit tho star hai. I would love to work with him, he is a sorted actor. But long back I had done a Punjabi movie (Pure Punjabi), I got a good response but my focus has always been on Bollywood. Moreover, the Punjabi there is very pure and since I from Delhi then it is a bit difficult to catch the language. But if I get a good role then I would love to do it