Aayush Sharma visits Gujarat to get into his ‘Loveratri’ character

Ayush Sharma is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan Films ‘Loveratri’. In order to get into the skin of his ‘Loveratri’ character, Aayush is currently touring Gujarat to soak in the local culture.

Loveratri is a film set against the backdrop of Gujarat, the film will have Aayush playing Gujarati boy. It is a love story that unfolds in Gujarat. In order to adapt into the character of a Gujarati boy, Aayush Sharma has joined director Abhiraj and Niren Bhatt on their recce to Ahmedabad

While in the city, the debutant actor treated himself to Gujarati Thali. Aayush was seen gorging on Undhiyu, Raita, Sheera, Dal, Gujarati Kadi, Khaman and many such other dishes. The debutant actor took to his social media and wrote, “Enjoying this delicious lunch at House of MG in Ahmedabad! Loving the #Loveratri recce already ��”

Loveratri is written by Niren Bhatt who is a renowned Gujarati play writer and scriptwriter. Aayush is making most of his recce to interact with Niren and gain a deeper understanding of his onscreen character. The film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala who will also be making his directorial debut with the film.

‘Loveratri’ will mark the debut of Aaysuh Sharma in Bollywood.The female lead for the film is yet to be finalized. Loveratri has Aayush Sharma in lead role and is helmed by Abhiraj Minawala. The film is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films.