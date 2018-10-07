Aayush Sharma: Arpita has Salman’s determination, Arbaaz’s stubbornness and Sohail’s anger

Aayush Sharma’s film ‘LoveYatri’ is the talk of B-town. Salman’s fans especially, who always await a film from the SKF banner, have supported LoveYatri while the film promotions are on. At the centre of it, is the debutant hero, who reveals he was a tad nervous on the first day of shoot. And then wife Arpita stepped in to tell him, “Bring out your best chemistry; chemistry chalegi toh Ghar chalega!” Read on for Aayush’s revelations…

Salman factor

In this industry it has been proved that even if you are connected to any film family it’s ultimately the audience who will keep you where you are. There are so many debutants who get attention, but how many really sustain it? I don’t consider being launched by SKF as a pressure – it’s a responsibility. I am hoping that people will say I deserve to be here. Public is king. I agree that the buzz for LoveYatri is being created only because Salman Khan Bhai has entertained the audiences and has a huge fan following. I hope I am able to entertain all his fans as well and hope they like my film too.

Family secrets

Salman Khan is very strict. He scolded me a lot. When I came here I thought I had come to be an actor but he was very strict. He made me do so many things at that point as if I was here to join the Army! Today, however, I feel grateful. At home, they all do a lot of time pass. I used to wonder what they talk about… They are joking all the time. It’s an easy breezy atmosphere at home.

Early marriage

Arpita is two years older to me. When we were dating I was 24, but she wanted to settle down. I was a little sceptical as I felt I was too young. At that point of time, Arpita was ready for marriage though. I did not wish to miss this opportunity. I knew if I didn’t get married at that point, she would have moved away from my life and I wanted her in my life. Why live in regret? So, I decided to get married as Arpita was the right companion for me.

Daddy feelings I was 25 when I became a father. Professionally, I was just training and had not even proved myself as an actor. Arpita and I felt that our kid has come into our lives with his own destiny. His birth has brought positivity in our lives. Salman is 25 years older to me and I am 25 years older than my son. Sometimes I feel like Ahil is my younger brother, not my son. He is much like me. When I turn 50 he will talk openly to me and discuss everything with me.

Son shine

Ahil sleeps very late, by 3 am. He is a party animal like me… I reach home by 1 am, and then I spend time with him till he sleeps. After I started shooting he would babble and now he talks so much. He tells me so many things. I missed the initial moments with him, as by then I had started shooting for LoveYatri.

Ahil & Salman

Ahil calls Salman Mamu. He is the youngest but is a very happy baby. He is touch wood, a smiling baby. He is a stress-buster for the whole family. He is allowed to do anything. He is also demanding- he makes Salim sa’ab give him chocolates, he disturbs Salman during meetings!

Proud wife

Arpita is unique. She is a blend of all three brothers. She has Salman’s determination, Arbaaz’s stubbornness and Sohail’s anger. She is proud of me and earlier when people clicked pics with her, I would pose as her photographer. Now she says, “Thank God, people are clicking pictures with you now!” I never thought I would be an actor but she was the driving force. Her dreams are also being fulfilled through me. She is not insecure but proud. She has so many films coming from her family members but she feels this film, LoveYatri is very special to her.