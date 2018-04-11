Aayush and Warina take off to London for the next schedule of Loveratri

Team Loveratri who wrapped their 20 days long schedule in India and now they’ve headed to London for their next schedule.

Debutant Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain wrapped their Baroda and then Ahmedabad’s schedule in India.

Now the team has taken off to London for their next schedule.

Actor Aayush Sharma took to his social media and posted the picture with his lead actress Warina Hussain and director Abhiraj Minawala

He posted the picture and wrote, ” Feels great to be back on set! 🎬@warinahussain @abhiraj88 #Loveratri#ShootLife‬ #London”

The actor often takes to his social media and posts various behind the scenes images from the sets.

Aayush has posted several images and videos of him and Warina from their dance sessions and on set locations and the fun the team has while shooting.

Loveratri is set against the backdrop of Gujarat, a romantic drama which unfolds the love story of the leading couple over the span of Navratri.

The film stars Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain in the lead role marking their Bollywood debut with the film.

The poster showcased Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain holding dandiya sticks. The poster garnered immense love and appreciation from the audience and from Bollywood.

‘Loveratri’ is written by Naren Bhatt who is based out of Mumbai and was born in Bhavnagar.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Loveratri is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films is slated to release on 5th October 2018.