Aashka Goradia’s wedding attire has a connect with Deepika Padukone’s Padmavati outfit; find out how

Mumbai: Actress Aashka Goradia is all set to tie the knot with boyfriend Brent Goble. Recently, the couple was spotted shopping for their wedding attire and accessories in Mumbai.

Aashka and Brent wore Archana Kochhar’s design for their sangeet ceremony and Mapxencars for their mehendi ceremony. Her fans are excited to know about Aashka’s wedding outfits. We have come to know that Aashka’s wedding attire is designed by Rimple & Harpreet Narula, who are makers of the beautiful and elaborate designs we are seeing Deepika Padukone donning in Padmavati.

Rimple & Harpreet Narula, have designed a beautiful lehenga with intricate detailing for Aashka Goradia to wear on the most special day of her life. When asked about the outfit Harpreet said, “Aashka is a warm and vivacious young lady. Upon interacting with her, we decided to give her a vibrant lehenga with a play of colors rendered in the embroidery. The ghaghra that was custom designed for her, features a blooming Garden of Paradise taken from Arabesque jaalis that we came across our travels in Turkey and is done in fine resham and kasab embroidery. We decided to offset the skirt with a gold kasab choli and a light tulle odhna with delicate metal sequins to add a hint of sparkle to the outfit.”

On the other side, Aashka’s customised mangalsutra says ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’, which not only happens to be Aashka’s tattoo but also is on the duo’s wedding card!

A source reveals that, “Aashka was shopping for her mangalsutra and wanted something which is symbolic. She really wants to be able to wear her mangalsutra as she finds it to be a beautiful symbol of marriage and our traditions. Hence when ORRA suggested that they could customize it to look like her tattoo, she was thrilled! Satyam Shivam Sundaram means truth is God and God is beautiful and hence Aashka wanted something which would symbolise the marriage!”