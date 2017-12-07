Aashka Goradia’s sweet message for her father

Actress Aashka Goradia’s wedding pictures and videos have been going viral in the digital space and social media! The entire fraternity is gushing at how beautiful the bride looked at each of her wedding functions! Known to have a heart of gold, Aashka recently posted a very sweet message for her dad! Bidaai is a very emotional feeling for every bride and hence reading this message from Aashka for her father, makes our eyes numb!

The actress has uploaded a beautiful picture of a candid moment with her father and captioned it, “A father is a girl’s first hero and for me dad you have lived up to every bit of being a hero, a role model, a guide, a friend and an amazing father! You gave me the wings to make my choices, to fall and learn and the vision to dream endlessly! My one many army, my heart of endless love, and my embrace which gives me the world of warmth!” Now that is adorable!