Aashka Goradia’s sweet message for her father
Actress Aashka Goradia’s wedding pictures and videos have been going viral in the digital space and social media! The entire fraternity is gushing at how beautiful the bride looked at each of her wedding functions! Known to have a heart of gold, Aashka recently posted a very sweet message for her dad! Bidaai is a very emotional feeling for every bride and hence reading this message from Aashka for her father, makes our eyes numb!
In Pictures: Aashka Goradia-Brent Goble tie the knot in traditional Indian wedding
The actress has uploaded a beautiful picture of a candid moment with her father and captioned it, “A father is a girl’s first hero and for me dad you have lived up to every bit of being a hero, a role model, a guide, a friend and an amazing father! You gave me the wings to make my choices, to fall and learn and the vision to dream endlessly! My one many army, my heart of endless love, and my embrace which gives me the world of warmth!” Now that is adorable!
A father is a girl’s first hero and for me dad you have lived up to every bit of being a hero, a role model, a guide, a friend and an amazing father! You gave me the wings to make my choices, to fall and learn and the vision to dream endlessly! My one man army, my heart of endless love, and my embrace which gives me a world of warmth! @knottingbells @orrajewellery @mapxencarsofficial #prouddaughter #daddysgirl #loveyou #brentauraashukishaadi #breshka #breshweds
A post shared by Aashka Goradia (@aashkagoradia) on
JUST ARRIVED
- Olympics 2020: Tokyo unveil 3 mascots design for children’s vote
- Yashwant Sinha’s protest for farmers issues an alarm bell for govt: Shiv Sena
- Time’s Person of the Year 2017 is The Silence Breakers
- Post Shashi Kapoor’s demise, Ranbir Kapoor hits the gym, resumes shooting for Sanjay Dutt biopic
- Indian Armed Forces Flag Day: Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara pay tribute to ‘true heroes’
EDITOR’S PICK
Ayodhya Mandir-Masjid case: Onus on Supreme Court, now
Twenty-five years after the demolition of the disputed structure in Ayodhya, there seems to be no end in sight to…
Great times ahead for infotainment industry
It could be the industry which offers people the best of hopes; but it is an industry that could turn…
Rahul Gandhi faces baptism by fire
Taking up the mantle of Congress presidentship in a party that is characterised by spinelessness and sycophancy, Rahul Gandhi is…
Congress compulsion: From mother to son
Never mind the substance, the Congress Party does seem to care for the form (though under the dictate of the…
Savings-investment myth of demonetisation
Going by the numbers, there seems to be lots to cheer post-demonetisation. Indian households, who hitherto would have spent all…