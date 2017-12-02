Aashka Goradia stuns in gown during wedding to Brent Goble; see pics, video

Mumbai: Actor Aashka Goradia got hitched to her fiancé Brent Goble on Friday. The couple had Christian wedding and on December 3 there will be a Hindu wedding in Aashka’s home town in Ahmedabad.

The desi-videshi couple looked gorgeous in the wedding attire. While Aashka was adorable in white gown, Brent was debonair in a blue suit. According to reports, Aashka wore mother-in-law Renee’s bridal gown for the ceremony.

The bridesmaids and the groomsmen danced to the altar on Marry you by Bruno Mars.

According to Hindu rituals, the Mehndi and sangeet ceremony took place today (December 2) and big fat wedding will be on December 3.

Aashka’s friends from the industry Mouni Roy, Sanam Johar, Abigail Pandey, Juhi Parmar, Sana Khan, Sumit Kaul, Karanvir Bohra with wife Teejay, Jai Bhanushali, Mahi Vijj, Adaa Khan joined in to bring in the special day

Aashka shared a wedding picture on Instagram saying that, “Love is not something you do! Love is the way you are, Love is the way I am: Sadhguru. And today our love has led to this beautiful union as we are now officially husband and wife! Thank you @knottingbells for the lovely picture and @mapxencarsofficial for helping me with this gown, which belongs to my mother in law! @orrajewellery this special day and this bridal look would have been incomplete without your beautiful jewelery #MrAndMrs #breshka #breshweds #brentauraashukishaadi #IndiaMeetsAmerica”

She also shared a wedding video on Facebook take a look here:



Aashka and Brent wedding video



Some more pictures from wedding