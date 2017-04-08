Aashka Goradia fiance Brent impresses judges with his Hindi lip-sync on Nach Baliye

Television actress Aashka Goradia’s saat samudar paar wala pyaar, fiance Brent Goble sure will give every Bollywood movie fan a tough competition. Weapons instructor by profession, Brent apparently has done a great job at working on his Hindi & recently sang few lines from a Bollywood song in the upcoming episode of Nach Baliye.

Aashka & Brent’s opening act on Rangoon’s Bloody Hell was well received but moreover the highlight was when Brent recited the famous lines by Mr. Bachchan, who Aashka happens to be a great admirer of. Brent narrated Kabhi Kabhi & surprised the audiences & judges alike.

Brent after uprooting his life back in the US moved to India for good & he’s working religiously to get his diction correct. A source from the production house shares, ‘They did a really sweet act on a Bollywood song & the judges were in for a pleasant surprise seeing Brent lip sync the song with such perfection & applauded him. Judge Mohit Suri even told him that he’s attacked his biggest weakness first by getting the hindi lip-sync perfect! What’s more this blue-eyed boy of Nach Baliye even sang a few lines in hindi when he was told that he’s more Indian at heart than anyone would have ever thought.’

The couple was one of the top performers when it came to scores in this upcoming week’s episode!