Aaradhya’s Birthday Party Pics: AbRam enjoys company of Big B and papa Shah Rukh Khan

On Saturday night, Bachchan family hosted a birthday party for their little angel of the house, Aaradhya Bachchan. For that, her family including dad and mom, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, grandparents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan had invited baccha party in which Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam was also invited for the party.

Well, on Saturday night, the whole birthday bash had become Kidzania as AbRam enjoyed Big B’s company a lot with papa SRK. Those moments have been captured in the pictures as those glimpses have been shared by Big B on his Twitter account.

He tweeted, “And as for this little bundle .. he wanted the fluffy ‘buddhi ka baal’ cone .. so we took him to the stall made one for him and the joy of getting it is just priceless .. Abram, jr Shahrukh .. delectable !!”

Moreover, about granddaughter Aaradhya, Big B shared some lovely pics and wrote, “And the birthday girl glows at her celebration .. demure in her new dress .. considerate in sharing her cake .. and the pride of the family .. girls always are ..”

It seems like Aaradhya and AbRam must have enjoyed a lot with their dear ones.