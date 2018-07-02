Aankhen 2: Amitabh Bachchan to lead with Sushant Singh Rajput and Kartik Aaryan?

After a tough legal wrangle ended in 2017, the sequel to Aankhen 2 is back on track. The 2002 originally starred Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal and Sushmita Sen. However, this time around it will be produced by RajTaru Studios, who won the court battle against Gaurang Doshi, the producer of the original heist film.

A source says that Big B will be leading the cast in this upcoming instalment. The producers are yet to finalise the remaining cast but there have been talks with Sushant Singh Rajput and Kartik Aaryan, reports DNA.

Interestingly, when Gaurang launched the sequel in August 2016, Bachchan led the cast comprising Anil Kapoor, Arjun, Arshad Warsi and south actress Regina Cassandra.

There has been no official statement from the makers as of now, but nevertheless we can’t wait for this project to hit the floors.