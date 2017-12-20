Aamir Khan’s wife Kiran Rao buys artwork by jailed painter Chintan Upadhyay for Rs 4.5 lakh

Chintan Upadhyay who is in jail from last two years for allegedly murdering his wife Hema and her lawyer Harish Bhambani has continued his passion of paintings inside the jail also. At a recent art exhibition, Thane jail inmates’ paintings were portrayed and Kiran Rao got one of the paintings for Rs 4.5 lakh and it was made by Chintan.

The painting Rao picked up features an elephant with long, brittle legs, and appears to have been inspired by Spanish artist Salvador Dali’s works. Jail authorities told Mumbai Mirror that the exhibition was held on December 2 and 3 at a city school and it was a part of ‘Art from behind bars’ initiative.

Rajvardhan Sinha, IG Prisons, told Mirror that the proceeds of the exhibition would go to the prisoners’ welfare fund. “We encourage these activities so that the prisoners learn to do something constructive. It can also lead them to think in a positive manner and pull them out of depression,” said Sinha.

Thane Jail superintendent Nitin Vayachal said, “Upadhyay was also part of painting workshops held every once in a while at the prison. He doesn’t want them to draw what they see, but what they feel – from imagination. Inspired by him, the other jail inmates have also taken up to painting and are doing good work.”