Aamir Khan’s ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ logo is decked with fireworks for Diwali 2018; Watch video
Brace yourselves, for Aamir Khan is all set to woo his fans with another epic titled ‘Thugs of Hindostan’. The film has been up his sleeve for a long time and is a multi-starrer project we all have been eagerly waiting for. The perfectionist took to his social media to share the motion style logo for the film.
The reel has incapacitated the overall feel of this film which is supposedly based on Philip Meadows Taylor’s 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug named Ameer Ali, whose gang of thugs posed a serious challenge to the British Empire in India during the early 19th century.
The thugs are coming.
love,
a.
#ThugsOfHindostan releasing on 8th November.@yrf | @TOHTheFilm | @SrBachchan | @fattysanashaikh | #KatrinaKaifhttps://t.co/kczxjmvtWQ
— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) September 17, 2018
Khan is all decked up for his second collaboration with Vijay Krishna Acharya and Katrina Kaif, after Dhoom 3 in 2013. Above all, the film also has a dance sequence featuring Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from the leads, the film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ronit Roy. The film is scheduled to release on November 8 this year which is around Diwali. Being an Aamir Khan film, it is expected to have fireworks.