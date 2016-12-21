Aamir Khan’s gift for Haryana’s Balali village

During the filming of Dangal, Aamir Khan had intended to screen the film for residents of Balali village in Haryana. Balali is the hometown of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, on who’s life Dangal is based.

The actor had frequently visited the state of Haryana for the filming of the movie, during his stay in the village, Aamir connected extremely well with the place.

Aamir Khan was keen to show the final film to everyone in the village, as Dangal is a film which depicts their lifestyle and brings to celluloid the story of one of their most renowned families, the Phogats.

A source informs, “Now that the film is complete, the Dangal team has been on a screening spree. Aamir who has been extensively promoting the film in the interiors of India, is to now have the whole of Balali village watch the film.”

Staying true to his promise, Aamir Khan will hold a screening for the entire village of Balali in Haryana on the 22nd of December.

Dangal has been garnering overwhelming word of mouth from its many screening held for personalities like Karan Johar, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Raj Thackrey etc.

The film was also recently watched by Mahavir Phogat, Geeta and Babita who have been hailing the hardwork put forth by the entire cast of Dangal, ever since its screening.

Dangal is a sports biographical film based on the life of ace wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and the journey of his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and co-produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, ‘Dangal’ is slated to release on December 23.