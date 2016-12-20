Free Press Journal
Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' will not release in Pakistan

Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ will not release in Pakistan

— By Asia News International | Dec 20, 2016 06:55 pm
Mumbai: Aamir Khan’s much awaited film ‘Dangal’ will not see the light of the day in Pakistan.

Contrary to reports which suggest Bollywood films will now enjoy a free run in the neighbouring country, ‘Dangal’ will not be released in Pakistan.


As confirmed by the spokesperson of the distributors of the film, ‘Dangal’ is not releasing in Pakistan. Any news reports to the contrary are false.

The movie will be released in India on December 23.

