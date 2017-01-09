Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ becomes biggest box-office grosser ever

Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan’s latest release has managed to break all the box office records to become the biggest grosser of Indian cinema.

“Dangal,” based on the life of Haryanvi wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita, beat lifetime collection of “PK,” “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” and “Sultan.”

“I am absolutely overwhelmed with all the love that ‘Dangal’ has got. It is one of the most passionate responses I have ever received. I want to thank everyone for owning the film as their own.

“It’s the biggest compliment a creative person can receive. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. And thank you Nitesh sir,” Aamir said in a statement.

The movie also starring Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra, has collected Rs 345.3 crore till Sunday (net India box office)

The film collected an astounding Rs 14.33 cr on Sunday which is also the biggest 17th Day collection for any film.