Aamir Khan’s 1,000 cr Mahabharta will not go on floor; here’s what the actor said
Thugs of Hindostan star Aamir Khan always spoke about his dream project which is ‘Mahabharata’. And he also said that he will play Krishna in the movie. There was also a buzz that the movie will be made with whopping budget which will be Rs 1,000 cr. And it will also star ‘Baahubali’ star Prabhas in the lead. However, recent report suggests that he has dropped the idea of making ‘Mahabharata’, for now.
In his recent media interaction Aamir cleared the air about Mahabharata’, “Main Mahabharata nahi bana raha hun. Filhaal main sirf Thugs Of Hindostan pe kaam kar raha hun” he said.
Until last year, Aamir was excited to make ‘Mahabharata’ and was planning to collaborate with SS Rajamouli for the movie. “I am a huge fan of Rajamouli’s work and if he ever plans to make the periodic drama Mahabharata, I’d love to play Krishna or Karna. I might actually go with Krishna,” he was quoted as saying.
Aamir earlier said that if the movie is made only the first part will take 5 years to complete, “My dream project is to make the Mahabharata but I am afraid of starting this project as I know it will consume 15-20 years of my life,” he stated.