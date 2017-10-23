Aamir Khan wishes ‘Superstar’ Zaira on her birthday

Mumbai: Aamir Khan has wished his co-star Zaira Wasim on her birthday, saying he hopes she forever shines as bright as the superstar she is. Zaira turned 17 today.

The 52-year-old actor took to Twitter to wish his “Secret Superstar” co-actor.

“Happy Birthday Zaira! Wish you happiness always! May you always shine as the SUPERSTAR that you are! God bless. Love. a,” Aamir wrote.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) October 23, 2017



After “Dangal”, the Advait Chandan-directed film is the duo’s second collaboration.

“Secret Superstar” narrates the story of a teenager (Zaira) who aspires to be a singer, while Aamir plays a flamboyant music composer who takes her under his wing.